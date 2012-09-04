Michael Clarke Duncan Was Planning to Wed, Have Kids

Prior to his untimely death, Michael Clarke Duncan had planned to marry fiancee Omarosa Manigault in 2013.

The 54-year-old Green Mile actor's rep, Joy Fehily, told CNN the bittersweet detail on Tuesday, one day after his death Aug. 3. His rep also said the couple were planning to have children together.

"I am devastated," former Apprentice star Manigault, 38, told Radar Online. "He was the love of my life."

Duncan suffered a heart attack on July 13 and TMZ reported Manigault saved his life that day by performing CPR on him. According to his rep, Duncan "never fully recovered" from the heart attack.

Many Hollywood stars shared their condolences including Duncan's former Green Mile costar, Tom Hanks. "I am terribly saddened at the loss of Big Mike," Hanks, 56, told Entertainment Tonight in a statement. "He was the treasure we all discovered on the set of The Green Mile. He was magic. He was a big love of man and his passing leaves us stunned."

