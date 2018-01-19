Michael Douglas’ accuser Susan Braudy spoke out during her first television interview about the sexual misconduct allegations she made against the actor with NBC News’ Kate Snow on Friday, January 19.

Braudy was Douglas’ employee more than 30 years ago and she worked for his production company for three years during the height of his career in the 80s. “He thought he was the king of the world and that he could humiliate me without any repercussions,” she said during the sit-down.

The writer spoke about Douglas’ alleged inappropriate behavior and opened up about a specific incident she claimed happened during a work meeting in the actor’s apartment. “He slid down to the floor, unbuckled his belt and put his hands inside his trousers,” Braudy said. “I could see what he was doing. He began to sort of, fondle himself and I was very scared.”

Braudy claims that she spoke up and repeatedly complained to the actor about his behavior and that people warned her against telling others. “One of my friends said you better not tell people about him,” she says in the clip. “People were frightened for me.”

As previously reported, the Oscar winner, 73, decided to come forward preemptively after The Hollywood Reporter and Variety contacted him in regards to the claims. The woman claimed that the actor had masturbated in front of her, used suggestive language in front of her and also blackballed her from the industry after firing her.

“This is a complete lie, fabrication, no truth to it whatsoever,” he said of the allegation of sexual misconduct, adding that his “head was reeling.” Douglas apologized for his language but said that “none of it was directed at her.”

“She may have overheard private conversations, and if she was offended, she could have excused herself. As far as blackballing her, that was completely untrue. She was a lady who was involved in development at my company, and we just didn’t have a good development record in the time she was there, so I just moved on,” he continued to Deadline. “If people from the industry called me to ask about her, I would have been honest, but I never blackballed her.”

The Ant-Man star called the accusations an “extremely painful,” adding: “I’d confess to anything I thought I was responsible for. I’m going to continue the way I’ve always treated women, as equals and my peers. Working closely with them. I would hope that as a cautionary tale, we will be careful about accusing, and being accused.”

