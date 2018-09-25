Michael Moore would be perfectly happy if President Donald Trump packed up his things in Washington, D.C., and returned home to New York City.

“I’d just like to ask him to go home. I know he must miss that penthouse,” the director, 64, told Us Weekly exclusively at the recent Beverly Hills premiere of his documentary Fahrenheit 11/9. “He probably walked into the White House on Inauguration Day and said, ‘Where is the penthouse?’ and [his daughter] Ivanka said, ‘Dad, it’s the second floor. There is no penthouse. There’s just a second floor.’”

Moore speculated that the former Apprentice host, 72, has been unhappy with life since his political ascent.

“He’s up there [in the White House] at 6:30 every night with his bucket of KFC and his remote control,” the Oscar winner imagined. “That’s got to be a pretty sad, sad life. He’d do us all a favor if he just went home and [went] back to the life that he enjoyed.”

Fahrenheit 11/9 chronicles the 2016 election and Trump’s presidency thus far. The title is a nod to the date that the real estate mogul was elected, November 9, and is also a play on Moore’s 2004 documentary about the September 11 terrorist attacks, Fahrenheit 9/11. In the trailer, Moore calls Trump “the last president of the United States.”

Former White House aide Omarosa Manigault, actress Alyssa Milano and comedian Jeff Garlin were among the many celebrities who attended the premiere of the film.

“It’s quite an eclectic mix of people that, I would say, represents what the country looks like,” Moore told Us. “Different ages, races, genders. That’s who the film is for.”

The filmmaker has been critical of Trump’s political views for years, which he emphasized in his 2017 one-man Broadway show, The Terms of My Surrender. The president tweeted after the show’s limited run that it was a “TOTAL BOMB.”

Fahrenheit 11/9 is now playing in select theaters.

