—Michael Phelps and wife Nicole Phelps enjoyed a night out at the Giving Back Fund’s 8th annual Big Game, Big Give Super Bowl charity event, presented by BBO Poker Tables, in Houston.

—Bella Hadid watched the Super Bowl with friends in a private room at Japanese restaurant Zuma in NYC.

—Zayn Malik caught up with Rita Ora at the Fifty Shades Darker premiere after party at 71Above in downtown L.A.

—Diplo and Nas performed at Rolling Stone’s party ahead of the Super Bowl sponsored by Budweiser and Mercedes-Benz at the Museum of Fine Arts in Houston.

—Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg looked very much in love while hosting the Leather & Laces Super Bowl party at Hughes Manor in Houston.

—New England Patriots Owner Robert Kraft chatted up Meek Mill at the FANATICS Super Bowl Party at The Ballroom at Bayou Place in Houston.

–Anthony Anderson challenged Christopher Mintz-Plasse to a Ping-Pong match at Turner Ignite Sports Luxury Lounge in Houston.

—Marshawn Lynch stopped by Gowings Bar & Grill in the QT Sydney Hotel.

—Rumer Willis celebrated the grand opening of Fishbowl at Dream Midtown, a subterranean arcade bar and lounge from TAO Group, in NYC.

—Golden Globe-winning actress Tracee Ellis Ross participated in a panel to help launch Motrin’s Woman in Progress campaign in NYC.

—Ashley Greene wore Sweaty Betty's Power Leggings for her morning workout in Beverly Hills.

—Nicole Richie, Derek Blasberg and Poppy Delevingne watched Rachel Zoe’s fashion collection presentation at a dinner paired with Ruffino Wines in West Hollywood.

—Armie Hammer wore the Eddie Bauer x Pendleton collab Skyliner jacket at the Salt Lake City airport.

—Alessandra Ambrosio wore the Olivia robe in camel to a launch event for Naked Voyage by Erica Pelosini in Malibu.

—Olivia Culpo celebrated the collaboration between FORWARD by Elyse Walker and Adaptation at Genghis Cohen in L.A.

—Kaitlynn Carter attended a launch party for Quay Australia at Nobu Malibu.

—Jessica Alba shared a cute champagne toast with a friend using Cheeky cups on Snapchat.

—Whoopi Goldberg co-hosted Parental Advisory: Explicit Images, an evening of hip-hop with Darryl DMC McDaniels and photographer Timothy White and with performances by DMC and Goldberg’s grandson Mason Dean at the Morrison Hotel Gallery at Dream Downtown in NYC.

—A$AP Rocky and Neil Patrick Harris attended the Raf Simons fashion show with Maserati in NYC.

—Michael Kors enjoyed dinner with his husband and friends at Rossopomodoro in NYC’s West Village.

—Khloé Kardashian hung out with nephew Mason as he had his hand in a bag of chocolate Barnana snacks in L.A.

—Nick Cannon showed off his football skills at the MCM x Super Bowl LI limited edition football launch in Houston.

—32nd Annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival honoree Mahershala Ali and his wife Amatus Sami-Karim talked closely in the Belvedere VIP Private Reception following the Virtuosos Award Gala, and later, La La Land writer/director Damien Chazelle and critic Pete Hammond caught up in the Dom Perignon lounge in Santa Barbara.

—American Choppers' Paul Teutul Sr. chatted with radio host Franco Porporino on his show Brunching with Franco on AM970.

