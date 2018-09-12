She’s hitting the road! Michelle Obama will soon embark on a tour for her highly anticipated memoir, Becoming.

“Hey everybody, it’s Michelle Obama … It’s a big day for me because I am finished with my book … I can’t wait to share it with the world,” the former first lady, 54, said in an Instagram video on Wednesday, September 12. “Over this time that I’ve been out of the White House, I’ve had time to think and reflect for the first time in a long time and I spent some time really thinking about the people and the stories and the experiences that have shaped me and helped me become the person I am today, and I am proud of what I’ve created. I’m proud because it’s candid, it’s totally and utterly me. So I’m also a little frightened because it’s candid and honest and open, but I can’t wait to share it with the world.”

Obama also posted a heartfelt caption teasing some of the personal experiences she looks forward to sharing with readers. “This fall, I’d like to share that fuller story with all of you on my book tour,” she wrote. “It’s the story of my humdrum plainness, my tiny victories, my lasting bruises, my ordinary hopes and worries. It’s the story of who I am, truly, and I’m so proud of it — blemishes and all.”

The lawyer will kickstart her tour on November 13 in her hometown of Chicago, the same day that Becoming hits shelves. She will then make stops in Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., Boston, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Detroit, Denver and San Jose before wrapping up in Dallas on December 17.

“I hope that this tour will inspire others to reflect upon and share their own stories — all the joys and sorrows, all the scars and renewals — so that together, we can better recognize that each of us, in our own way, is in a constant process of becoming,” Obama said in a press release on Wednesday of her upcoming tour.

Back in February, Obama announced that she’d be releasing a “deeply personal” page-turner. “I talk about my roots and how a girl from the South Side found her voice,” she tweeted at the time. “I hope my journey inspires readers to find the courage to become whoever they aspire to be. I can’t wait to share my story.”

