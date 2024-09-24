Michelle Pfeiffer and her husband, David E. Kelley, are working together for the first time in over 30 years of marriage.

Pfeiffer, 66, will star in the new AppleTV+ series from A24 Margo’s Got Money Troubles alongside Elle Fanning and Nicole Kidman, Deadline reported on Monday, September 23. Fanning and Kidman are listed as executive producers, while Kelley will serve as showrunner, writer and executive producer.

Based on the novel by Rufi Thorpe, Margo’s Got Money Troubles is an eight-part series that will follow Fanning’s Margo Millet, a 20-year-old college student and single mother who joins OnlyFans as a way to make ends meet. Pfeiffer will portray Margo’s mother Shyanne, a waitress at Hooter’s, while Kidman will reportedly portray a mediator between Margo and her English professor, who also happens to be the father of her child.

“2025 is already off to a great start!” Pfeiffer wrote via Instagram on Monday alongside the announcement. “Excited to be in such fabulous company on this one.” In her caption, she tagged Kelley, Kidman and Fanning.

Related: Celebrities Who've Played Witches in Movies and TV: Angelina Jolie, Bette Midler, More Are you a good witch or a bad witch? Both, in some actresses’ case! In the late 1930s, onscreen witches made their mark on popular culture when Snow White and the Seven Dwarves and The Wizard of Oz premiered in 1937 and 1939, respectively. What led to tons of iconic celebrity costumes (remember Ellen DeGeneres […]

Margo’s Got Money Troubles will mark the first time since Pfeiffer and her husband tied the knot in November 1993 that the pair have worked together on a movie or TV show. Pfeiffer told The New Yorker in 2021 that Kelley, who created the hit HBO miniseries Big Little Lies, “writes for women like nobody” but explained why the pair rarely ever team up on professional projects.

“I’ve seen a lot of couples where they seem to have a really great marriage, and then they work together and next year they’re filing for divorce,” she told the outlet.

During a 2022 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Pfeiffer spoke further about the couple’s decision to keep their home and work lives separate, saying it would be “too risky” for their marriage to try and combine them.

“Nobody writes, honestly, better for women than he does,” Pfeiffer gushed at the time. “It’s unbelievable. And yet, I value our relationship more than a good part, and I just think it’s too risky.”

Related: Stars Who Have Regretted Taking Certain Roles Over the Years: Shailene Woodley, Channing Tatum and More Reconsidering the past? Some actors aren’t proud of every project they’ve been a part of — even the ones that skyrockets their careers. Shailene Woodley scored her big break on The Secret Life of the American Teenager, but the experience came with its own issues. After playing teen mother Amy Juergens from 2008 until 2013, […]

She added, “We’re both kind of fierce when we work, and so if I come home and I’ve had a bad day, and I’m upset about something, I want him to be on my side because he hasn’t heard the other side. There’s value in that.”

Pfeiffer and Kelley share two children: Claudia Rose, adopted in 1993, and son John Henry Kelley, whom they welcomed in August 1994.