Michelle Trachtenberg has a message for all her “haters” after revealing she’s done with trolls gossiping about her looks.

Earlier this month, Trachtenberg posted a photo with pal Alexa PenaVega on Instagram. “Michelle u look sick. R u ok?” one user wrote in the comments section of the photo that showed the two actresses getting their roots done at a salon.

“Explain to me how I look sick,” Trachtenberg fired back in the comments. “Did you lose a calendar and not realize I’m not 14. I’m 38. How sad for you to leave such a comment.”

The fan insisted she meant “no disrespect” and was just concerned over the Gossip Girl alum’s complexion and apparent hair loss in the snap.

“It has nothing to do with ur age,” the initial user replied to Trachtenberg’s comment. “I just find that u look pale and sick. Sorry if I offended u it was not my [intention] ❤️.”

Trachtenberg continued to receive comments about her appearance, with one user asking her to “please get checked out for hormonal/autoimmune/liver disorders” due to the actress’ yellow eye pigment and “sunken features.”

The former Buffy the Vampire Slayer star was not happy with the negative remarks. “I’ve received several comments recently about my appearance,” Trachtenberg captioned a Thursday, January 18, selfie, showing off her finished hairdo. “I have never had plastic surgery I am happy and healthy. Check yourself haters.”

The following day, Trachtenberg returned to social media and once again clapped back at the hate she’s been receiving.

“Fun fact. This is my face. Not malnutrition,” she wrote alongside a Friday, January 19, Instagram photo. “No problems. Why do you have you hate? Get a calendar.”

In the picture, Trachtenberg wore a snake T-shirt and had a smirk on her face. Her long black hair with bright pink tips fell loosely around her face, which appeared to be makeup free.

“You’re GORGEOUS,” Kristin Chenoweth replied in the comments, while another fan added, “Aging beautifully.”

Although many of Trachtenberg’s followers praised her for showing the real version of herself at 38, others maintained they were nervous about her appearance. “Some are haters and some are Michelle supporters and just want to make sure you’re okay. ❤️❤️,” another user commented.

Trachtenberg previously raised eyebrows over her health in 2019 when she was spotted walking with a cane on several occasions. She revealed in December of that year that the cane was because of a broken ankle.

“Dear 2019. My broken ankle can still kick your ass out the door,” she captioned a photo at the time of her left leg in a boot and a cane in her right hand. “Cuz in 2020, I’m going to be 100% that bitch. 😈🍾💋.”

While Trachtenberg has been keeping her fans up to date with her life on social media, her career in front of the camera has slowed down a little. The actress is best known for starring in the ‘90s Harriet the Spy franchise and playing Dawn Summers on Buffy the Vampire Slayer in the early 2000s and Georgina Sparks on Gossip Girl.

Trachtenberg voiced Judy Reilly on Human Kind Of in 2018 before reprising her role as Georgina in a 2022 and a 2023 episode of the revived Gossip Girl. Behind the camera, Trachtenberg most recently served as an executive producer for 2021’s Meet, Marry, Murder series, which she also hosted.