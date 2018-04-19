She found her soldier! Michelle Williams is engaged to Chad Johnson after a year of dating. The Destiny’s Child singer, 37, revealed on Thursday, April 19, that Johnson proposed to her almost a month ago, tweeting: “That time I got engaged March 21st.”

Williams reportedly met the pastor when she attended one of his spiritual retreats in Arizona in March 2017. The pair made their relationship Instagram official four months later, sharing adorable photos of one another. Johnson, 40, posted a pic of himself with his arms wrapped around the gospel singer on a boat, and captioned it: “You see it above ground and in the open but we have been building underneath and in silence.”

The pair have since shared tons of posts about one another on social media. When Williams, Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland recently reunited for Queen Bey’s Coachella performance on Saturday, April 14, Johnson was in the front row. The “Say Yes” singer gushed about her beau with a post on Instagram, thanking him for his support.

“That amazing feeling of getting off the stage, running back to the dressing room and I see someone standing there waiting for me!” she wrote. “I always wondered how our worlds would mesh. I always wanted to protect who you are, your ministry and platform because people are nuts and cruel, but you have covered me, prayed for me and told me that wherever I go, and whatever stage I stand on to be a light! Soooooooo sorry I jumped on you but I’m glad to know you have muscles to hold me! You so stronnnnnnnng! 😂😂”

She added: “I’ve waited yeeeeeeears for someone who could come in to my world and be CONFIDENT and NOT insecure, love who I love and genuinely be there for people!! I LOVE YOU @chadjohnson77!!!”

The pastor, who is also a motivational speaker and sports chaplain for the Pittsburgh Steelers and the L.A. Dodgers, shared his own Instagram posts congratulating his fiancée on her performance. “Ok can y’all help me celebrate @michellewilliams one more time for coming out on that stage and looking like the dawggone new Lara Croft “TOMB Raider”‼,” he captioned a post. “I watch this girl support and hold down so many people, asking for nothing in return! ALL. THE. TIME!!!“

The “If We Had Your Eyes” singer opened up about Johnson in an interview with Refinery29 in December 2017 and revealed that fame and her level of success didn’t affect their relationship. “I never thought about that with him because I remember noticing that I’m totally able to be myself. I can be goofy and I don’t have to have on makeup — although I kind of have to keep it cute — but I can be myself,” she said. “I think that’s the main thing for those of us who are always ‘on.’ Can you come home and just be yourself? Do you have to be on 100 or can you just curl up and watch This Is Us or Judge Judy? Can you just go out to dinner without feeling like you have to be on, and they respect that?”

She also shared what she thinks makes a relationship work. “I think it’s dating someone who is doing their thing in their field. It doesn’t have to be another artist. It doesn’t have to be same tax bracket. Same tax bracket is great. But it’s so much more than that,” she added at the time. “Do they bring stability to your life? Do they bring security to your life? How are they pushing you [to be] a better person? Are they helping you deepen your faith or are they distracting you from it? Anything that’s distracting you away from whatever was making you successful might not be cool. You might not be equally yoked. Faith is important to me. Can we pray together?”

