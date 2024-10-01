A beloved Mighty Ducks star is finally ready to hit the ice after nearly 30 years.

On Sunday, September 28, child star Shaun Weiss shared a series of photos on Instagram documenting his triumphant return to hockey (or at least the movie-friendly kind), posing in the iconic black, green, yellow and purple Ducks jersey of the early ‘90s.

“Last time I skated was the final day of filming D3,” the actor captioned the nostalgic post. “It’s like riding a bike. With bones that have aged 30 years.”

Weiss, 45, went on to thank sponsor FunkAway for, as he wrote, giving him a “reason to lace up.”

In another Instagram post, the clearly-proud actor posed in full goalie gear, pads and all, opting to wear a hat instead of a goalie mask.

“After 30 years … Like riding a bike,” Weiss captioned the post.

For the uninitiated, Weiss played beloved goalie Greg Goldberg in all three films of the wildly successful Mighty Ducks franchise. In the films, Goldberg starts out as a lovable, albeit slightly lazy, risk-averse and all-around apathetic character who over time learns confidence and the value of hard work with the help of his coach, Gordon Bombay (played by Emilio Estevez).

Weiss is also known for his role in Disney’s Heavyweights, a short guest appearance in the cult-hit NBC series Freaks and Greeks and a 2018 appearance as a school bus driver in the comedy Drillbit Taylor.

Once a break-out star, Weiss fell out of the spotlight after a battle with substance abuse and a series of arrests. In 2017, the actor was sentenced to 150 days in jail after he was arrested for petty theft for the second time. Weiss only served 12 days due to “overcrowding,” TMZ reported at the time, and he was arrested five days later for possession of a controlled substance.

In 2018, Weiss made headlines again when he was arrested for public intoxication and looked unrecognizable in his mug shot.

Weiss found a way to get healthy and clean, however, and in 2022 celebrated the two-year anniversary of his decision to get sober on Instagram, sharing a photograph of his California driver’s license photo from when he was struggling with substance abuse next to a more recent driver’s license of a healthier, happier (and clearly hockey-ready) Weiss.

Fans of the ’90s franchise were quick to give the actor his flowers in the comment section of his most recent post, with one writing, “Quack quack quack!!!!! It’s GOLDBERG the GOALIE!!!!!!!!!!”

“Hessssss baaaaaaccckkkkkkk!!!” another fan wrote. “Now we need you to do a heavyweights reboot with Ben Stiller.”