Gloves up! Mike Tyson teased his boxing comeback on Monday, May 11, 15 years after his last fight.

“Anything is possible when you are smart about it,” Tyson, 53, wrote via Instagram. “Train Smart. Recover Smarter. @smartcups #SmartCups #baddestmanontheplanet #stillthebaddestmanontheplanet @tysonranchofficial @coppergel #tysonranch SmartCups.com.”

The New York native, whose boxing record was 50-6 during his 20-year career, shared an explosive video of himself training on Monday. After going a few rounds in the clip, Tyson turned to the camera and said, “I’m back.”

Fans quickly commented on the post, which many think is his comeback announcement, with words of encouragement for the legendary boxer.

“Haha wow this is crazy dad 🔥,” Tyson’s 18-year-old son, Miguel, wrote.

“The great one 💪🏿 let’s geaux, king,” musician Luke James added.

Another fan commented, “You were never gone 💥💥N1 in the world.”

“I felt those shots just watching this 🤯,” one user wrote in response to the teaser.

At the age of 20, Tyson became the youngest boxer to win the heavyweight title in 1986. The champion’s last fight was in 2005. He has since been inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame and the World Boxing Hall of Fame.

Two weeks before Tyson shared his so-called comeback video, he posted a different training clip on social media.

“I’m a Bad Boy for life,” he wrote on May 1, promoting Bad Boys for Life’s DVD release.

At the time, celebrity fan — and former professional wrestler — Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson commented at Tyson’s work ethic.

“My brother you got me ready to run thru a MF wall now. To the gym I go 💪🏾,” Johnson, 48, wrote via Instagram.

After leaving the sport in 2005, Tyson set his sights on Hollywood and appeared in multiple box office hits — mainly playing himself.

He was in 2006’s Rocky Balboa, 2009’s The Hangover (and its sequel), 2015’s Scary Movie 5 and Entourage. In 2014, the athlete’s animated series, Mike Tyson Mysteries, premiered. It’s currently in its fourth season.