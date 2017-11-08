Mila Kunis is very much pro-choice. So it should come as no surprise that the Jim Beam spokesperson isn’t a big fan of Vice President Mike Pence, who is one of the most active anti-abortion Republicans in Washington, D.C.

To protest his policies, the A Bad Moms Christmas star makes regular donations to Planned Parenthood in the former Indiana governor’s name. “Every month to his office he gets a little letter that says ‘an anonymous donation has been made in your name,’” the actress, 34, revealed during a November 2 appearance on Conan. She prefaced the revelation by saying: “This is when a lot of hate mail comes my way.”

Celebrities’ Political Affiliations

Kunis was right about that. Now some pro-lifers are protesting in return by letting the makers of Jim Beam know that they will be drinking the brand’s competitors instead.

“@JimBeam After drinking Jim Beam for 30 years Im done. Your spokeswoman Kunis donates to Planned Parenthood in Pence’s name. #BoycottBeam,” wrote one person on Twitter. Added another: “My family has been drinking Jim Beam for many decades. However, that stops today till they fire Mila Kunis as spokesperson. #BoycottJimBeam.”

I was a big fan of @JimBeam, until I found out their spox #MilaKunis has been trolling @VP Pence like a petty juvenile delinquent. #BoycottBeam until U come to UR senses. — Dual CPU Processor (@maradacy) November 7, 2017

Celebs Fight Back on Twitter!

I will not buy @JimBeam until they get rid of Mila Kunis. I find abortion reprehensible and,whether u agree or not, it should not be taken lightly. She needs to go #BoycottBeam — Jimo jones (@astrozombie_138) November 8, 2017

Kunis and husband Ashton Kutcher, who are parents of daughter Wyatt, 3, and son Dimitri, 11 months, both endorsed Hillary Clinton. In a 2015 interview with U.K. paper The Telegraph, Kunis noted that she wants Wyatt to grow up strong and believes electing a female president would help with that. “I would love her to have a woman [in the White House],” Kunis told The Telegraph. “To think, ‘If there’s a woman president, what is there that I can’t do?’”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!