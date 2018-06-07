He brings out the best in her! Mila Kunis revealed how her husband, Ashton Kutcher, empowers her professionally.

The 34-year-old actress raved about her hunky hubby, 40, while speaking on a panel at Variety’s Path to Parity Summit presented by Karma on Wednesday, June 6, at The Jeremy Hotel in West Hollywood.

“I’ve worked with so many incredible producers and I worked with so many not incredible producers that I realized that production was so dependent on that, that I wanted to fix it from the ground up,” the Bad Moms actress said of starting her own production company. “I didn’t realize that that’s now how you get stuff done until I met my husband, who empowered me more than anybody else because he was like, ‘Get on the phone. When they’re negotiating, get on the phone and start negotiating yourself.’ And I was like, ‘No! That’s what other people do.’ And he was like, ‘Learn, learn.’”

During her panel, Kunis also spoke about the differences between raising her and Kutcher’s daughter Wyatt, 3, and their son Dimitri, 16 months.

“Raising boys are nice. Yes, raising girls that are independent and smart and great is a wonderful job and we should all do it, but what’s more important is to teach boys to have respect,” she explained. “The one thing that I learned — and I have a boy and a girl — is this constant of, like, ‘OH, they’re just a boy. Oh, that’s just a boy thing. Boys do that.’ No, they don’t. They don’t have to punch. They don’t have to pull hair. They don’t have to tease because they’re a boy. Like, that’s not a constant. We don’t have to make it a constant.”

The Friends With Benefits star previously spoke about her experience raising a boy and a girl while speaking to Ellen DeGeneres in March. “They’re incredibly different. My boy’s like a sloth,” she joked. “He’s wonderful and I love him … One day he’ll probably watch this and be like, ‘Why did you say that?’ … But the truth is, women are smarter than men. And I have this evidence from my two different humans that I created.”

“Girls are just, like, on it and boys are, like, dum da-dum,” she continued, “They’re more, like, linebackers going through like and, like, Neanderthal-ish. So there’s an element where Wyatt will be like, ‘Pass the cup please.’ My boy’s like, ‘Eh, eh.’ That’s it! That’s all you get … There’s a huge difference.”

Kunis and Kutcher costarred on That ‘70s Show together from 1998 to 2006 and tied the knot in 2015. “I have tiny little humans. Ashton and I wanted kids so bad; we were ready to be parents,” she told NET-A-PORTER’s The Edit in November 2017. “We were able to have this little family the way we wanted and I’m so grateful for it.”

