Life imitating art! Mila Kunis opened up in a new interview about how she and husband Ashton Kutcher started their relationship casually, just like their characters in Friends With Benefits and No Strings Attached.

“Yeah, I married a divorcée,” Kunis, 34, told Marc Maron on the July 30 episode of his “WTF” podcast, saying she got insights into her former That ’70s Show costar’s prior marriage to Demi Moore.

“They had, like, a normal, real relationship,” the Spy Who Dumped Me star told Maron. “They had three kids they were raising. It was, like, a normal life … Yeah, he was younger, but he loved those kids.” (She also added that 40-year-old Kutcher still keeps in touch with Moore’s children, Rumer, 29, Scout, 27, and Tallulah Willis, 24.)

Kunis and Kutcher became more than friends around 2012, shortly after she unwittingly ogled him at an award show. “I was looking around, and there was a really beautiful man from the back,” she recalled on the podcast. “I was literally like, ‘Oh, he’s kinda hot.’ … And then he turned around, and I was like, ‘Oh, my God, it’s Kutch.’ I thought it was the weirdest thing that I was checking this guy out, and it was someone that I had known forever.”

Instead of dating, though, they started hooking up, coincidentally channeling their movies at the time. “I did a movie called Friends With Benefits. He did a movie that was very similar: No Strings Attached,” she told 54-year-old Maron. “We lived our movies out, where we were like, ‘Let’s just hook up. Let’s have fun. We’re both single. We both trust each other. Everything’s great.’ None of us wanted tension. OK, great. We hooked up for three months. And just like our movies, one of us caught feelings.”

In fact, the Black Swan star revealed she realized she had feelings for Kutcher only when he told her about someone he was dating. “I felt like I got punched in the gut, literally overnight,” she said on the podcast. “He said something, and I was like … ‘Oh, my God. I love this man, and I have to walk away because this is not the agreement that we had. And so I’m going to speak up.’”

Indeed, Kunis told Kutcher about her feelings, and the next day, he asked her to move in with him. “He was only single by that point for maybe a year, maybe a year and a half,” she told the “WTF” host.

The couple welcomed daughter Wyatt in October 2014, got married in July 2015, and welcomed son Dimitri in November 2016. And six years into their relationship, Kunis is still in awe of her husband. She gushed to Maron: “He’s one of the most brilliant human beings I’ve met in my entire life.”

