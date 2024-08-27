Miles Teller’s wife, Keleigh, got down on one knee in a mock marriage proposal, but instead of popping the question, she gifted him a new boat.

On Monday, August 26, Keleigh, 31, posted an Instagram video showing her stunt, which caught Miles, 37, completely off guard.

“An early 5 year wedding anniversary surprise, miles always said it’s not fair men don’t get proposed to so cheesed out and did it for him with his dream boat,” she captioned her post.

After Keleigh kneeled in front of Miles on the grass near a lake, a green MasterCraft speedboat could be seen zipping along in the distance — and heading straight for the dock.

‘’What is going on?” Miles asked as Keleigh and others laughed.

The Top Gun actor pulled her in for a kiss.

“I bought you a boat!” she explained.

Besides the clip revealing the gift, Keleigh shared a series of snapshots of the pair and pals including Rebecca Rittenhouse enjoying the boat, which was decorated with a “happy 5th anniversary” banner and a big, red bow.

Miles and Keleigh have been together a total of 11 years, and first met in 2013 at a party for the band The Black Keys.

“Keleigh had caught my eye early in the night, and we talked,” Miles told Vogue in 2019. “I didn’t think it went well, but after a few more attempts, I got her to dance with me, and a week later, we went on a date. After we met, I knew she was The One.”

After dating nearly four years, Miles proposed to Keleigh in August 2017 while the couple were on a safari in Africa.

“It was beautiful and everything, and then it’s like we’re doing an impromptu engagement shoot as our game guide is, like, putting down his gun for a second,” Teller recalled of the moment during an appearance on The Tonight Show. “So, we had our game guide … You do, like, a coffee break after you do the morning sunrise safari and I said, ‘OK, wherever we’re going to be at, tie a rose to a tree and then put this note [with their anniversary date and the proposal date] on there.’ So, we had our coffee break and she sees the flower [and] she thought someone had died. She thought it was, like, an in memoriam kind of thing, and I’m just, like, staring.”

Two years later, they tied the knot on the beach in Maui, Hawaii.

“Miles and Keleigh work because they are both the goofiest of people,” a source exclusively told Us in May 2022. “They are silly, always making jokes and doing little bits with each other. They know how to make each other laugh and have fun together.”

At the time, the insider added that the twosome aren’t afraid to pack on the PDA. “They’re also always attached, kissing and touching each other and have a great physical chemistry.”