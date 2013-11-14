Miley Cyrus: “I Feel Like I’m One of the Biggest Feminists in the World”

Hear that, Gloria Steinem? Katy Perry and Taylor Swift may not be comfortable with the "feminist" label, but Miley Cyrus has no such qualms. In fact, she told BBC Radio 1's Newsbeat in a recent interview that she feels like she's "one of the biggest feminists in the world" because she tells women "to not be scared of anything. Girls are all beautiful."

PHOTOS: Who said it -- Miley or Kanye?

The 20-year-old "Wrecking Ball" singer went on to lament the injustice of women — like herself — being critiqued for their choice of clothing (or lack thereof). "Guys get to show their t–ties on the beach — why can't we?" she mused. "I don't understand the double standard of life."

And it's not just a female thing, either. "It's not even that I'm a feminist. I'm for anybody and anything," she explained. "I don't care what you want to do or who you want to be with in your life, who you want to love, who you want to look like."

PHOTOS: Miley's raciest outfits

She continued: "You've got about 105 years on this earth, and you should be happy every single one of those. There's no reason to not be. As long as you're breathing you should find the best in everything."

The former Hannah Montana actress certainly practices what she preaches. Cyrus' antics — her raunchy performance with Robin Thicke, her naked "Wrecking Ball" video, and her joint-smoking controversy at the EMAs, to name a few — have spawned more than a few negative headlines in recent months. But she refuses to be rattled.

PHOTOS: Miley, then and now

"Every time you talk about me, you're bringing more awareness to me and…my record," she said of her smash Bangerz LP, which has been well-received by critics. "I never worry about what I do onstage making me look bad, because I know what kind of a person I am."

And what kind of person is that, exactly? "I'm definitely crazy, but I'm normal," she told Newsbeat. "I feel like [I am] socially probably more acceptable than a lot of people in this industry because I've just always grown up around and so I never have any kind of attitude."

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!