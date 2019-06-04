Miley Cyrus is a badass woman, and she isn’t going to let anyone f–k with her freedom. Days after the Hannah Montana alum was unwillingly groped and kissed by a random man while she walked through a crowd in Spain with her husband, Liam Hemsworth, Cyrus spoke out.

“She can be wearing what she wants. She can be a virgin. She can be sleeping with 5 different people,” the “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” songstress, 26, began a series of Instagram Stories on Tuesday, June 4. “She can be with her husband. She can be with her girlfriend. She can be naked.”

“She CAN’T be grabbed without her consent,” Cyrus added alongside the hashtag “#DontF–kWithMyFreedom,” which are lyrics from her new song “Mother’s Daughter.”

As previously reported, video surfaced on Twitter on Sunday, June 2, that showed the unidentified male grab onto Cyrus’ blonde hair before aggressively wrapping his arm around her neck and kissing the Disney Channel alum on the cheek.

Luckily, Cyrus was able to quickly wiggle her way away from him and was sheltered underneath the arm of the Hunger Games actor, 29, who was just a few feet in front of his wife. In the clip, Hemsworth — who wed Cyrus in December 2018 — turned around as he realized a situation was unfolding, and helped usher his love out of harm’s way and into a car.

Later on Tuesday, Cyrus slammed trolls who said she was asking for the incident to happen to her by the way she was dressed. (The Happy Hippie Foundation founder was dressed in a white crop-top at the time.)

The Tennessee native shared a screenshot in which one commenter wrote, “You wanted to be ‘sexy’, what do you expect?” while another said women shouldn’t be surprised things like this happen when they dress like “whores.”

“Don’t f–k with my freedom,” Cyrus snapped back. “#Stillnotaskingforit.”

However, many came to the defense of Cyrus, tweeting that this is never acceptable behavior. “It’s so awful how fans think they can just grab at celebrities. They are human beings. I would hate this life,” one social media user wrote. Another added: “Wtf Liam looked like he was gonna throw hands. So disrespectful!!”

