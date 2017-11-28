They’re here! Fredrik Eklund and his husband, Derek Kaplan, have welcomed twins together, a baby boy named Fredrick and a baby girl named Milla, Us Weekly can confirm.

The proud papa shared a pic with Kaplan on Instagram on Tuesday, November 28, showing them wearing hospital gowns and kissing as they cradled their tiny newborns. “Happiest moment of my life,” he captioned the pic. “Welcome Fredrick and Milla to the world.”

The 40-year-old Million Dollar Listing New York star and his husband announced they were expecting twin bundles of joy via Instagram in August. In the adorable post, the twosome shared a kiss as they relaxed in front of the Eiffel Tower.

“We’ve been blessed two times over – we’re six months pregnant with twins, a boy and a girl! It was important for us to take the time to keep the news for ourselves, but now we are ready to celebrate all the love. We thank you for supporting us in this journey and your well wishes…. We are finally going to be dads! Finally! #grateful 👨‍👨‍👧‍👦,” the real estate broker captioned the heartwarming moment.

In the months leading up to their babies’ arrival, the pair were not shy about sharing their excitement of becoming parents together. (Kaplan is already father to son Kai, after he donated his sperm to a female couple when he lived in London.)

In August, the adoring couple posted an Instagram pic of themselves shopping for baby outfits.

And in October, the real estate agent and the artist were all smiles as they posed for a snap with their cuddly pooches and joked about preparing for their new additions.

“Practicing… 😉👨‍👨‍👧‍👦,” the New York Times best-selling author playfully captioned the moment.

Shortly before the twins’ arrival … the business mogul revealed their children’s names and captioned the Instagram post: “We’re ready for you now… 🍼.”

The road to fatherhood for Eklund and Kaplan did not come without its challenges. Back in 2015, the pair, who were expecting twins via a surrogate, shared the devastating news that she suffered a miscarriage in September of that year. “I’m sad to share we’ve had a failed pregnancy. I have cried so much that I can’t cry anymore. We were pregnant with twins but we’re not anymore,” Eklund wrote via Instagram.

Eklund and Kaplan, who met while vacationing in Greece in 2010, tied the knot in 2013.

