Million-Dollar-Listing's-Steve-Gold-Reveals-His-New-Girlfriend

Love in the sky! Steve Gold met his girlfriend, Luiza Gawlowska, at the airport boarding a flight to London.

“For me, [it was] interest at first sight, but it’s hard to fall in love with someone before you even know their name,” the Million Dollar Listing New York star, 34, reveals exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly. “I think love at first sight is lust at first sight. It was definitely that, but there’s so much more than just how someone looks, I think, when it comes to finding a partner for life.”

After catching each other’s eye aboard their August 2018 flight, the twosome went on their first date in London before meeting up again in Monte Carlo and Ibiza.

“He said, ‘Oh, I think we have a problem.’ I said, ‘Why?’” Gawlowska explained of their night out on the Spanish island. “He said, ‘I think we’re in love with each other.’”

The Bravo star admits that the the duo, who moved in together in New York City in February, are “moving quickly.”

“I couldn’t expect falling in love with someone from another country, moving in together, having our little family,” Gold gushed. “I think I’m more myself with her than I am by myself, if that makes sense. I become who I used to be as a kid, more fun-loving.”

While Gold is happy with Gawlowska, he isn’t afraid to admit that he’s been unlucky in love in the past.

“I wish I were as good at dating as I am in business,” the real estate broker admits. “In the past, I put so much effort into my job and being successful — I almost did the opposite in dating.”

With reporting by Marc Lupo

