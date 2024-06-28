Mimosa Lane’s Hydrating Sunscreen And Sunless Tanner Work Together For A Golden Glow Without The Skin Cancer

Summer is here, which means some people will be waging an inner battle between wanting to protect their skin from the harmful effects of the sun’s rays and wanting a golden, sun-kissed tan.

Mimosa Lane, a self-care brand founded by Adrienne McCurry, says why not both? McCurry is helping thousands of people practice proper sun protection while achieving a radiant glow and enjoying the sun safely. The brand’s transformative line of sun products includes hydrating sunscreen and self-tanning serum.

According to a recent survey from the Derm Review, an astonishing 56% of Americans rarely or never use sunscreen. It is estimated that one in five Americans will be diagnosed with skin cancer by age 70.

Celebrities have been more open recently to sharing their skin cancer diagnoses — and selfies of their stitches after the spots are removed. Christie Brinkley, Hugh Jackman, and Kevin Jonas have all shared their skin cancer journeys, and fitness guru Richard Simmons even gave fans a scare when he cryptically alluded to dying before revealing his skin cancer on social media.

Mimosa Lane’s less-is-more-approach with multi-functional products combines nourishing skincare with dermatologist-tested sun protection. The brand’s superior suncare solutions blend hydration, vitamins and comprehensive protection for the face and body.

“Our firm commitment to your skin health lets you enjoy the sun without compromising on your skin’s well-being,” says McCurry. “Although sun protection is a serious topic, we have created an ambitious and practical approach that relies on scientific research blended with a spirit of fun that’s contagious and encourages more people to safeguard their skin. Our products are crafted to be as chic as they are versatile, abiding by an ethos of holistic health and where minimalism meets luxury.”



She designed Mimosa Lane’s products to simplify our routines and elevate our skincare game, perfect for busy lifestyles and especially for women on the go. The result is a range of products that are easy to use, ensuring you can follow a proper skincare regimen and see tangible, transformative results.

Mimosa Lane products respect the skin’s health while offering a lovely glow. The Head-To-Toe Hydrating Sunscreen with SPF 45 is sun care reimagined as skincare, with moisturizing sunscreen enriched with age-defying vitamin C and hyaluronic acid. It’s great for sensitive skin, and leaves no white cast! The 8-in-1 Age Defying Serum and Sunless Tanner complements the sunscreen to achieve your desired shade of tan gradually.

An estimated 200,340 cases of melanoma will be diagnosed in the U.S. in 2024, according to skincancer.org. Melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer, is primarily caused by exposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation from the sun and tanning beds.

“With melanoma numbers increasing over the decades, it doesn’t take much persuasion to address the damage that the sun does, causing skin cancer and rapidly increasing the appearance of aging. I have personal ‘skin’ in the game as I’ve had loved ones who have had skin cancer,” McCurry said.

“It’s led me to a passion-filled career where I give back to melanoma organizations doing lifesaving research with a portion of profits from Mimosa Lane products,” McCurry said. “It’s rewarding to help make an impact and stay on the cusp of new scientific data on keeping ourselves skin cancer-free.”



TMX contributed to this story.