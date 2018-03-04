Best friends make the best dates. Mindy Kaling obviously knows that since she’s spending her Oscars night out with B.J. Novak.

The new mom posted a video of herself and her Office costar on Sunday, March 4, on their way to celebrate the 90th annual Academy Awards. “I’m headed out for a night of fun with my best friend,” Kaling told her 2.9 million followers in an Instagram video. “What’s up Snapchat?” Novak jokingly responded. The Mindy Project star showed her fake disdain for her longtime BFF, saying, “Oh god. I’m so sorry.”

Novak has been by Kaling’s side at public appearances since her daughter Katherine’s birth in December. He accompanied the actress to the premiere of her upcoming Disney film A Wrinkle in Time earlier this week.

Before they were inseparable friends, the Why Not Me? author and Novak dated while starring on The Office. The pair played onscreen couple Kelly Kapoor and Ryan Howard and also served as writers on the long-running NBC series. Kaling told Vulture of her friendship with Novak in 2012, “Like, real best friends. It’s the kind of friendship you have when you are embedded with someone, that you can only get by putting in that insane amount of time with people.”

Kaling’s Mindy Project costar Adam Pally told Us Weekly exclusively in January that the first-time mother is loving life with her newborn. “I think she’s ecstatic. She’s doing good! She’s happy and working.” He added, “I think she can handle anything.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!