Baby on board! Mindy Kaling flaunted her growing baby bump while strolling through the streets of Los Angeles on Wednesday, November 29.

The Mindy Project star, 38, sported a navy blue T-shirt and jeans, which she matched with a black Gucci purse embellished with red hearts. Kaling looked calm and cool in a pair of shades as she walked out of a nail salon.

Us Weekly exclusively revealed in September that Kaling is expecting a daughter. “I’m just thrilled out of my mind! I cried like a baby and that it’s a girl … I just think that she’s up to it,” Kaling’s Mindy Project costar Beth Grant told Us at the time. “I just think she’s ready and I’m very happy for her because I have a daughter that’s turning 25 and it’s the greatest thing in the world!”

Added Ed Weeks: “We were so thrilled for her. The show started as a tribute to her mother, who very sadly passed away just as the show is being picked up, and it ends wither having a daughter of her own. When she reminded us all of that, we all cried in the final table read. I mean Jesus, life! It makes some very interesting and beautiful patterns sometimes.”

The Office alum confirmed that she is carrying a baby girl during her appearance on The Ellen Show in October.

“I wanted to know way early. I’m having a girl,” she told Ellen DeGeneres at the time. “I’m excited about it.”

The comedian shared an adorable first photo of her baby bump via Instagram in early November.

“How I look recording Mindy Lahiri’s lines,” Kaling commented the photo of herself reciting lines for the last season of her Hulu show in a sound booth. ‘Exsqueeze me, sir?!?!’ #themindyproject #laterbaby.”

