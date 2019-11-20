Hard work pays off! Mindy Kaling proved just that when she shared the preparation she put into her driver’s exam.

“I passed my written drivers test!” the actress, 40, tweeted on Wednesday, November 20. “My recipe for success was taking 20 back-to-back online tests and reading the entire California Driver Handbook slowly. #grind #yay.”

Kaling knows all about what dedication and persistence can lead to, as evidenced by her career. “I think shooting [Late Night], three months after I had my first baby was something that made me proud of doing,” she said during a June panel at the Producers Guild of America’s Produced By Conference. “And then just, I think my work on The Office — I wrote 24 episodes of that show, and I worked so hard.”

The Mindy Project alum noted, however, that her diligence had its consequences. “I kind of essentially gave over my 20s and my love life and my friend life to that show,” she admitted, pointing out that a bright spot to her previous job is “the fact that people still watch it and people who [were] not even alive when it first came out now know the episode I wrote.”

Kaling welcomed daughter Katherine in December 2017.

The Wrinkle in Time star opened up exclusively to Us Weekly in May about balancing motherhood with her career. “I’m in a privileged position because I have help, you know, and I know that’s not the case for all American women,” she explained at the time. “I’m a single mom, but I have the means to have help. … It is what it is!”

Kaling hopes that her work ethic will serve as an inspiration to her daughter. “I work incredibly hard,” she shared. “It’s like, work hard, play hard. I definitely work more hard than I play hard. And so I think that’s not bad. I think that I have never gotten anything easily and that’s OK! … If I can set that example for her to work hard like I did, I think I’d be happy.”

The writer and producer revealed to Glamour in June that she “would have put it off and put it off” when it came to getting pregnant because there was no right time for her. She added: “I’m happy that it happened when it did.”