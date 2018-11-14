Mindy Kaling performed a random act of kindness for a young woman who is preparing to undergo chemotherapy.

The Office alum, 39, took to Twitter on Monday, November 12, to encourage fans to ask her questions. Ameera Khan reached out to Kaling in the comments, replying, “Mindy you’ve liked my tweets twice plz notice this one! I’m starting chemo soon can u come hangout with me during a session.”

Kaling retweeted Khan’s remarks and expressed her support and desire to help. “Hey lady. I truly wish I could come chill with you while you go through this,” The Mindy Project star wrote. “I would love to send you some fun distraction materials. I will have someone get in touch with you about it. best of luck from the bottom of my heart.”

Khan, 25, who has been diagnosed with breast cancer, exclusively tells Us Weekly that the sweet gesture is why Kaling “has always been one of my favorite celebrities … I feel like she’s very genuine, sincere, and just feels like a friend without actually knowing her. I actually saw her tweet and started crying (I’ve had a very rough few months), so it made me really happy. I haven’t heard from anyone from her team or anything yet, but I’m hoping I do and I’m super excited to get materials and fun goodies sent from Mindy. I feel like I’d probably cry again!”

The Ocean’s 8 actress, who welcomed her first child in December 2017, is known for her philanthropic endeavors. In June 25, for her 36th birthday, Kaling asked fans to tell her all about their favorite charities so she could give back on her special day.

“For my birthday I’d like to go shopping. What are your favorite charitable organizations and why?” she wrote via Twitter at the time. “Tweet me a link & I will give! RT my faves!”

Back in November 2017, Kaling partnered with the Tory Burch Foundation to do good during the holiday season. “There are so many worthy organizations who could use our help. I love Pancan.org and here meaningful to me,” she told Pret-a-Reporter at the time. “Pancreatic cancer has the lowest survival rate of any cancer. Awareness and research is so crucial if we want to change those statistics. Pancan provides resources about new trials and supports families like no other organization.”

