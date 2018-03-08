Minnesota state representative Drew Christensen made good on his promise. The 24-year-old congressman wrote a bill banning Bachelor Arie Luyendyk, Jr. from the Land of 10,000 Lakes.

“I’m a man of my word,” Christensen tweeted on Wednesday, March 6, along with a copy of the document, which reads, “the state of Minnesota hereby adopts a policy of zero tolerance of Arie Luyendyk, Jr. from season 22 of ‘The Bachelor.’ It is state policy that every person in the state has a right to live free from the presence of Arie Luyendyk, Jr. in the state.”

Christensen was not happy after race–car driver Luyendyk proposed to lovable Minnesotan Becca Kufrin only to dump her weeks later for runner-up Lauren Burnham. The gut-wrenching finale — which aired Monday, March 4,— featured a 40–minute unedited scene of Kufrin, 27, weeping as Luyendyk explained he could not stop thinking about the blonde sales executive.

“If this gets a thousand retweets I’ll author a bill banning Arie from Minnesota,” the republican tweeted Monday night. (He got 12,000 retweets.)

Christensen isn’t a diehard fan of the ABC reality series, though.

“I’m not normally a Bachelor watcher, but because of the local connection this season, I paid a little attention,” he told Prior Lake American on Tuesday, March 6. He and Kufrin both graduated from Prior Lake High School — she was a senior when he was a freshman. And Christensen couldn’t help but feel protective of a fellow Midwesterner.

“I thought the way ABC did it was a little much,” he told the local paper. “I thought it was awfully kind of cold and cold-hearted how they dealt with the whole situation and found that to be kind of disappointing, but it was very cool to see a fellow Prior Lake grad on TV . . . she handled herself very nicely.”

Meanwhile, publicist Kufrin will be getting a second shot at love as the franchise’s next Bachelorette. Season 14 premieres May 28 at 8 p.m.

