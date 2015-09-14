Celebrity News

Miss America Betty Cantrell Crowned After Tom Brady “Definitely Cheated” Response: The Internet Reacts

Miss America
Miss America Betty Cantrell was crowned the winner on Sunday, Sept. 13, after she said Tom Brady "definitely cheated," and while she was thrilled, the rest of the Internet was not -- read the reactions here. Donald Kravitz/Getty Images

Miss America Betty Cantrell was crowned the winner on Sunday, Sept. 13, and while she was thrilled, the rest of the Internet was not. Cantrell made headlines during the live telecast for her response to a question about Tom Brady's Deflategate scandal, saying the Super Bowl MVP cheated.

Cantrell was asked inside Atlantic City's Boardwalk Hall whether she thought Brady should be held accountable for deflating footballs like other New England Patriots staffers.

"Did he cheat? That’s a really good question, I’m not sure," Miss Georgia, 21, replied. "I think I’d have to be there to see the ball and to feel it to make sure if it was deflated or not deflated, but if there was any question there then yes, I think he cheated. If there was any question to be had I think that he definitely cheated and he should have been suspended for that. That’s not fair."

Following her response, Miss America 2016 host Chris Harrison looked slightly irritated by her response — and he wasn't the only one to react similarly.

Watch her response above and tell Us: Did Miss Georgia deserve to be crowned Miss America?

