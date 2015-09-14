Miss America Betty Cantrell was crowned the winner on Sunday, Sept. 13, and while she was thrilled, the rest of the Internet was not. Cantrell made headlines during the live telecast for her response to a question about Tom Brady's Deflategate scandal, saying the Super Bowl MVP cheated.

Cantrell was asked inside Atlantic City's Boardwalk Hall whether she thought Brady should be held accountable for deflating footballs like other New England Patriots staffers.

"Did he cheat? That’s a really good question, I’m not sure," Miss Georgia, 21, replied. "I think I’d have to be there to see the ball and to feel it to make sure if it was deflated or not deflated, but if there was any question there then yes, I think he cheated. If there was any question to be had I think that he definitely cheated and he should have been suspended for that. That’s not fair."

Following her response, Miss America 2016 host Chris Harrison looked slightly irritated by her response — and he wasn't the only one to react similarly.

ICYMI: Miss Georgia tells judges she thinks Tom Brady should be suspended. Then becomes Miss America. WATCH: http://t.co/DODxQlBxI7 — ESPN (@espn) September 14, 2015

Being so dumb that you think anyone accused is therefore guilty actually reflects much of the populace. So Go Miss America! #DeepThought — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) September 14, 2015

Deflate-gate girl? Really? The one who tripped twice during evening gowns and absolutely mutilated her interview question? #MissAmerica — Kelsey Arnold (@kelseyarnold93) September 14, 2015

Did Miss America really just say she'd have to feel the ball to know if Brady cheated or not…. — Mikala Childs (@mikalachildss) September 14, 2015

So miss America thinks she can just feel the ball and tell if it was deflated and called Brady a cheater what a dumb girl. — Lene/SuperBowl Champ (@PatsGirl86) September 14, 2015

Not sure which is more mind-numbing…#delategate or the #missamerica pageant?? — Jessica Reyes (@jessicamreyes) September 14, 2015

Lol I think all of us, including the winner, were shocked about the Miss America results — Nicole Baldwin † (@nicole_misscali) September 14, 2015

The dark circles under my eyes are as ridiculous as the results of Miss America last night. — ••haley•• (@haleyallen11) September 14, 2015

Have to laugh at the answer from Miss Georgia regarding Tom Brady then she is crowned Miss America #ridiculous — Laurie Bono (@LaurieBono67) September 14, 2015

Did Miss Georgia seriously win #MissAmerica after that ridiculous answer about feeling Tom Brady's balls? Oy. — jennifer sherry (@jennifer_sherry) September 14, 2015

Watch her response above and tell Us: Did Miss Georgia deserve to be crowned Miss America?

