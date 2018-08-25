Always in our hearts. Missy Elliott penned a touching tribute to Aaliyah on the 17th anniversary of the singer’s death on Saturday, August 25.

The “Work It” rapper, 47, posted a video on Twitter that showed her writing a note to the “Are You That Somebody” singer, who died in a plane crash in 2001 at the age of 22.

“Aaliyah, we miss you so much,” Elliott wrote. “But your legacy will live on forever and ever!”

Aaliyah (Babygirl) I can only imagine how great you would be today winning oscars😉& creating sick music & still setting fashion trends! Your mom & brother @RAD_6 & your fans been holding it down 4 u❤️you will always be A One in A Million🙌🏾 sleep peacefully angel Babygirl🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/daHhoIs8k5 — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) August 25, 2018

“Aaliyah (Babygirl) I can only imagine how great you would be today winning oscars & creating sick music & still setting fashion trends!” she captioned the post. “Your mom & brother @RAD_6 & your fans been holding it down 4 u you will always be A One in A Million sleep peacefully angel Babygirl.”

Elliott and Timbaland worked with Aaliyah on her second album, 1996’s One in a Million, writing and producing nine songs including “If Your Girl Only Knew” and “Hot Like Fire.” They later reteamed with the Brooklyn-born singer on her hit “I Care 4 U,” which was released posthumously.

Aaliyah and several members of her entourage died in a plane crash in the Bahamas after completing filming a music video for “Rock the Boat.” The group had a flight scheduled the next day but were eager to return to Florida and decided to catch an earlier flight on a smaller plane. It crashed 200 feet from the end of the runway and exploded, with an investigation later determining that it had exceeded its maximum takeoff weight and was carrying one excess passenger.

Music mogul Damon Dash, who was dating the Romeo Must Die actress at the time of her death, said in an interview with The Real earlier this year that she would still be alive if he’d been in the Caribbean with her.

“There is no chance that, if I was there, we would have been on that plane,” he told host Jeannie Mai in April after she asked him if there was a possibility that he could have been on the ill-fated aircraft. “So it would have never happened that way.”

