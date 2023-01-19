Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

RIP

Major League Soccer Player Anton Walkes Dead at 25: The Charlotte FC Star Dies Following a Boating Accident

By
Major League Soccer Player Anton Walkes Dead: The Charlotte FC Star Dies at Age 25 Following a Boating Accident black shirt
Anton Walkes during the second half of an MLS soccer match against the Houston Dynamo, July 2022. Michael Wyke/AP/Shutterstock

Major League Soccer player Anton Walkes died on Thursday, January 19. He was 25.

Celebrity Deaths in 2023: Stars We've Lost

Read article

“We are deeply saddened to share that Anton Walkes has tragically passed away this morning,” his team Charlotte FC said in a statement on Thursday. “May he rest in peace.”

The Charlotte FC defender died after being involved in a boating accident one day prior. Walkes was found unconscious on Wednesday, January 18, when officials responded to a two-vessel crash near the Miami Marine Stadium basin in Florida, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

The professional athlete received CPR from the Miami Fire Rescue on site before he was transported to a nearby emergency center, per the report.

Most Shocking Celebrity Deaths of All Time

Read article

“Mr. Walkes was taken to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries,” the FWC said in a statement via CNN. “Our thoughts are with the family, friends and fans of Mr. Walkes during this difficult time.” The FWC added that an investigation into the accident is underway.

Following his death, Charlotte FC owner, David Tepper, released a statement of his own, revealing that both he and the club are “devastated by the tragic passing of Anton Walkes.”

Tepper called the late player “a tremendous son, father, partner and teammate whose joyous approach to life touched everyone he met.” He added: “Anton made those around him better people in all areas of life and represented Charlotte FC to the highest standard both on and off the pitch.”

The England native began his soccer career in 2013 with Tottenham Hotspur. Three years later, he made his debut in the English Football League (EFL) cup. Walkes remained part of the Tottenham Hotspur organization until 2018 — but was loaned out to Major League Soccer team Atlanta United for one year.

Celebs Who Love Playing and Watching Soccer

Read article

In 2018, he signed a loan for EFL League One club Portsmouth. The midfielder later signed a two-year deal with the team before making his way back to the MLS in January 2020.

Walkes was selected in December 2021 by Charlotte FC as part of the MLS Expansion Draft. He made his debut for the team in 2022 during its inaugural season, playing in 23 matching with 21 starts.

Major League Soccer Player Anton Walkes Dead: The Charlotte FC Star Dies at Age 25 Following a Boating Accident blue shirt
Anton Walkes plays against Chelsea during the second half of a friendly soccer match, July 2022. Matt Kelley/AP/Shutterstock

“There are no words to describe the sorrow of everyone in Major League Soccer today after learning of the tragic passing of Anton Walkes of Charlotte FC,” Major League Soccer said in a statement on Thursday. “Anton was a talented and dedicated player who was loved by his teammates and fans.”

His first professional organization, Tottenham Hotspur, also mourned the loss. The team revealed via social media that they will wear black armbands “as a mark of respect” during their match against Manchester City later that day.

Walkes is survived by his daughter, Ayla, whom he shared with girlfriend Alexis.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!