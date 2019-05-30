Moby Cancels Book Tour After Natalie Portman Controversy

Moby is stepping away from the spotlight after causing controversy by claiming he dated Natalie Portman.

“Moby is canceling all upcoming public appearances for the foreseeable future,” read a statement posted on the 53-year-old musician’s official website on Wednesday, May 29. “We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. All tickets will be refunded at the point of purchase, and Moby is happy to provide signed bookplates to everyone who bought tickets to these events.”

The same day, Moby took to Instagram with a so-called “last post” for his followers. “I’m going to go away for awhile. But before I do I want to apologize again, and to say clearly that all of this has been my own fault,” he wrote. “I am the one who released the book without showing it to the people I wrote about. I’m the one who posted defensively and arrogantly. I’m the one who behaved inconsiderately and disrespectfully, both in 2019 and in 1999. There is obviously no one else to blame but me. Thank you, and I’m sorry.”

In his recently released memoir, Then It Fell Apart, the singer-songwriter claimed he dated Portman when he was 33 and she was 20. The Oscar winner, now 37, swiftly denied having any involvement with Moby.

“I was surprised to hear that he characterized the very short time that I knew him as dating because my recollection is a much older man being creepy with me when I just had graduated high school,” she told Harper’s Bazaar. “He said I was 20; I definitely wasn’t. I was a teenager. I had just turned 18. There was no fact checking from him or his publisher – it almost feels deliberate. That he used this story to sell his book was very disturbing to me. It wasn’t the case. There are many factual errors and inventions. I would have liked him or his publisher to reach out to fact check.”

Moby doubled down, insisting on Instagram on May 22 that the pair had a “brief romantic history.” However, he apologized three days later, acknowledging “it was truly inconsiderate … to not let [Natalie] know about her inclusion in the book beforehand, and equally inconsiderate for me to not fully respect her reaction.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!