The stars are coming after Fox News. On Monday, June 18, The Ingraham Angle host Laura Ingraham advocated for President Trump’s immigration policy that has separated thousands of families at the border, however it was her wording in particular that pushed viewers over the edge. “Since more illegal immigrants are rushing the border, more kids are being separated from their parents and temporarily housed in what are essentially summer camps,” she said during the broadcast.

Following the episode, Modern Family cocreator Steve Levitan voiced his disdain with the company. Modern Family airs on ABC but is produced by 20th Century Fox.

Fox Studio has been a wonderful home for most of my career – so many amazing people there who share the concerns about @FoxNews but aren’t in the position to speak out. — Steve Levitan (@SteveLevitan) June 19, 2018

“I’m disgusted to work at a company that has anything whatsoever to do with @FoxNews. This bulls—t is the opposite of what #ModernFamily stands for,” he tweeted on Monday night. On Tuesday, June 19, he added: “Fox Studio has been a wonderful home for most of my career – so many amazing people there who share the concerns about @FoxNews but aren’t in the position to speak out. I have no problem with fact-based conservatism (such as WSJ), but @FoxNew’s 23-hour-a-day support of the NRA, conspiracy theories and Trump’s lies gets harder to swallow every day as I drive onto that lot to make a show about inclusion. I look forward to seeing #ModernFamily through to the end and then, sale or no sale, setting up shop elsewhere.”

His statement’s come days after Seth MacFarlane, who created Fox’s Family Guy and The Orville, tweeted his feelings. After a CNN reporter noted that Fox personality Tucker Carlson said not to trust rival networks, MacFarlane tweeted, “In other words, don’t think critically, don’t consult multiple news sources, and in general, don’t use your brain. Just blindly obey Fox News. This is fringe s—t, and it’s business like this that makes me embarrassed to work for this company.”

The statements only caused more Fox talent to respond.

Paul Feig, who directed 20th Century Fox comedies Spy and The Heat, retweeted Levitan’s message and added, “I have made two films for 20th Century Fox and love the people in the movie and TV divisions. But I too cannot condone the support their news division promotes toward the immoral and abusive policies and actions taken by this current administration toward immigrant children.”

