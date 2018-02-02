Modern Family’s Julie Bowen and her husband, Scott Phillips, have separated, E! News reports. The estranged couple have been married for 13 years.

Bowen, 47, and the real estate investor tied the knot in 2004 and are parents of 10-year-old Oliver and 8-year-old twins John and Gustav.

In September 2016, the actress joked to Us Weekly that the pair were too exhausted to get a divorce. “We watch all these people get married and split up and go, ‘Wait, did they get married after us or before us?’” she exclusively told Us at the Los Angeles LGBT Center’s 47th Anniversary Gala Vanguard Awards at the time. “We outlast all these people. The answer: We’re too tired to do anything else!”

She added: “At first I loved my husband and then I loved the kids and now I love our family. When I see my husband with my kids, it makes me so happy. When I see my kids all sitting down at the table together, I’m like ‘This is awesome. We did this!’”

More recently, the Emmy winner told Us that “butting heads is part of life.”

“I’ve spent a lot of time in excellent therapy,” she said at the Baby2Baby Holiday Wrapping Party in November 2017. “Being perfect is not a good model for your children. They need to see that there’s tension or arguments, they need to see those get resolved, they need to see real life — not too much of real life. I’m pretty shy about the news with them, but I think real life has lots of… we’re not perfect people, but we can all love each other.”

