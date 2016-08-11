—Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin stopped by the NextRadio App pool party to watch pal Justine Skye perform in L.A.

—Leonardo DiCaprio and Naomi Campbell watched Drake perform from the Virginia Black Decadent American Whiskey lounge at Madison Square Garden in NYC.

—Alysia Montaño, Lex Gillette and Cortney Jordan, all part of 24 HourFitness’ Team 24 of Olympic & Paralympic athletes, were all smiles at the launch of 24 Hour Fitness’ Team USA Bootcamp program in Hollywood.

—Russell Wilson launched the Good Man Brand clothing line to benefit his Why Not You Foundation in Seattle.

—Gregg Sulkin relaxed poolside and dined at SALT with friends at Marina Del Rey Hotel earlier this week.

—The Weeknd donated $50,000 to the University of Toronto to establish an Ethiopian Studies program — and another $250,000 to Black Lives Matter — in Toronto.

—Taylor Swift was out and about in Los Angeles with her See Jane Work “You Have a Way with Words” pink and gold foil journal in tow.

—Dua Lipa performed at NYLON Nights Chicago, powered by the dFm at Virgin Hotels Chicago.

—The Real's Tamera Mowry shared her love of Dickinson's Witch Hazel, an all-natural beauty product, with daughter Ariah on Instagram.

—Laird Hamilton and Gabrielle Reece hosted an indoor cycling ride taught by Flywheel co-founder Ruth Zukerman and Flywheel Master instructor Holly Rilinger at Flywheel’s East Hampton Studio.

—Victoria's Secret models Lais Ribeiro and Constance Jablonski attended Model Volleyball, where they enjoyed Heineken Light & BABE by the founders of White Girl Rose. Essentia kept all guests hydrated, and Inca Kola served its signature Peruvian golden cola in the Hamptons.

— Joe Simpson taking photos for Vanity Teen at the Gansevoort hotel in NYC

—Jessie Groveman and Tara Sowlaty-co-founders of How You Glow celebrating their Glow robe collaboration with Helen Quinn at Le Pain in LA.

— Justin Long and Jon Heder snapping selfies with fans at the Ghost Team premiere at Metrograph in NYC

— Nick Jonas dined with friends on Branzino, Steaks and other dishes prepared exclusively for his crew by Executive Chef Dirk Flanigan at Ocean Cut in Chicago

— Bobby Flay, Tom Colicchio, and Common snapping a selfie at the Refinery rooftop in NYC to help fight food deserts. For every fruit and veggie selfie with #DrinkGoodDoGood shared, Naked Juice will donate 10 pounds of fresh produce to neighborhoods in need.



—Lorenzo Richelmy stayed in shape by horseback riding while filming Netflix’s show Marco Polo in Malaysia.

—Salma Hayek looked stunning as she laughed and chatted with people at the Sausage Party premiere in Westwood, CA.

— Andi Dorfman sipping rosé at the Wedding Paper Divas Bachelorette finale party at Mindy Weiss' apartment in NYC

—Shay Mitchell took Snapchat videos as she hiked the Wildlife Emporium in Sylmar, CA, for Biore Skincare’s limited-edition animal print pore strips.

—Pete Wentz held his son Bronx’s hand as they posed for photos at the Pete’s Dragon premiere at El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles.

—Josh Duhamel and Fergie looked happier than ever at the Spaceman premiere at The London in West Hollywood.

—Ludacris thanked fans who have stuck with him since the start of his career at the Bud Light Party Convention Tour in Santa Monica.

—Rosie O’Donnell threw a big stack of raffle tickets into a bunch of jars at the 4th Annual Ed Asner Celebrity Poker Tournament for Autism Speaks in Los Angeles.

—Chef Michael Symon and Sophia Bush were seen on the set of a new digital video series for for Lipton and Food Network in New York. The series will be featured on LiptonBrightBites.com

—Ty Burrell stood beside a photo booth and posed for selfies at Cocktails for a Cause to support Kids in the Spotlight in Sherman Oaks, CA.

—Kim Kardashian hinted at a postbaby nude selfie at the #BlogHer16 conference in Los Angeles.

—Eva Marcille hosted Teen Project LA's “Teen Dream” pre-party kick-off event to the Teen Choice Awards at Sur restaurant in West Hollywood.

—Haim deejayed for a Lollapalooza after party at Cerise on top of Virgin Hotels Chicago.

—Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo snapped a selfie in the bathroom of QT Gold Coast’s Stingray Lounge in Surfers Paradise, Australia.

—Nick Viall, Chris Soules, Becca Tiley, and Haley and Emily Ferguson hung out at ALT 98.7’s Ultimate Summer Camp Concert in Santa Monica.

—Jamie Lee Curtis gave a speech at the HFPA Grants Banquet in Beverly Hills.

—Kourtney Kardashian wore Cotton On’s Rib Placket Cami while walking around with her children in Malibu.

—Grease: Live’s Jordan Fisher performed his new single, "All About Us" at the Sunday Soul Revue at the W Hollywood.

—Gwen Stefani had dinner with her kids last night at RM champagne salon in Chicago.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!