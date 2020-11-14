Under the radar. Montel Williams once dated Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, but news of their past romance shook the Internet.

Earlier this week, a picture circulated via Twitter of Williams, 64, and Harris, 56, with his daughter Ashley at the Race to Erase Multiple Sclerosis gala in Los Angeles in May 2001. At the time, Harris was working at the Office of the City Attorney of San Francisco.

Some people were shocked to discover that the pair used to be an item. “The Fact that Kamala Dated Montel and it seems like no one remembers lol,” one person tweeted.

Another user wrote, “Brah why Kamala Harris used to date Montel Williams I’m weak 😂 This mad random.”

One person thought the connection was hilarious tweeting, “Vice President elect Kamala Harris makes history as the first Vice President in history to date Montel Williams.”

Although the former Montel Williams Show host and Harris’ past relationship was news to many people, Williams had spoken about their romance one year earlier. In July 2019, the same photo circulated, which prompted the talk show host to confirm their dating history.

“@KamalaHarris and I briefly dated about 20 years ago when we were both single. So what?” he tweeted. “I have great respect for Sen. Harris. I have to wonder if the same stories about her dating history would have been written if she were a male candidate?”

Williams was previously married to Rochele See from 1982 to 1989. The former couple share daughters Ashley, 36, and Maressa, 32. He also has a son Montel, 27, and daughter Wynter Grace, 25, with his ex-wife Grace Morley, whom he was married to from 1992 to 2000. He married his third wife, Tara Fowler, in 2007.

Harris, for her part, married attorney Doug Emhoff in 2014 at a courthouse in Santa Barbara, California. The politician met Emhoff, 56, on a blind date set up by one of Harris’ friends. Harris reminisced on their first date in a sweet birthday tribute to Emhoff in October.

“The morning after our first date, @DouglasEmhoff emailed me a list of his available dates for the next couple of months,” Harris captioned a selfie with her husband via Instagram. “He said, ‘I want to see if we can make this work.’ We’ve been making it work ever since.”

Emhoff has two children Cole, 26, and Ella, 21, from a previous marriage.