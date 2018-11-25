They do! Morning Joe hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski married in an intimate ceremony in Washington D.C. on Saturday, November 24.

Vanity Fair reports that the couple, who got engaged in France in May 2017, said “I do” at the rotunda at National Archives in front of the Declaration of Independence, the Bill of Rights and the Constitution.

Representative Elijah Cummings of Maryland officiated the ceremony, which was written by the bride and groom. The pair were surrounded by four of their closest friends and Brzezinski’s mom, Emilie.

“We wanted it to be really small and simple and not what you expected from Mika and Joe,” the bride, 51, who wore a white tea-length Milly dress with polka-dotted lace sleeves, told the magazine.

Explaining why they chose the location for their nuptials, standing alongside those historic documents, Scarborough, 55, said, “It makes sense now more than ever, given what we stand for as a couple, what we do for a living, and what we’re worried about as a country.”

After the ceremony, the newlyweds were joined by their children from previous relationships and close family along with Brzezinski’s daughter’s rescue dog for photos.

The group then celebrated the nuptials with a reception at Chez Billy Sud, enjoying dishes including joue de boeuf, sautéed trout, roasted chicken breast and gnocci Parisienne before the MSNBC hosts cut into a 20-layer crepe cake.

Brzezinski teased the nuptials on Saturday, posting a pic on her Instagram account showing her puckering up while holding a frog to her face. “I kissed the frog,” she captioned the pic along with two laughing crying emojis.

