Carly Chaikin is engaged! The Mr. Robot star recently revealed her boyfriend of nearly five years, Ryan Bunnell, popped the question.

The 28-year-old actress shared an Instagram video of herself dancing to Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies” on Sunday, September 3. In the cute clip, Chaikin showed off her new bling to the lyrics “’Cause if you liked it, then you should have put a ring on it.”

@dutchmayhem A post shared by Carly Chaikin (@carlychaikin) on Sep 3, 2018 at 11:04am PDT

Chaikin also shared a sweet selfie with her new fiancé.

“If he had asked me one week in I would’ve said yes,” she gushed on Instagram. “But I’ve gotten to be with this man for almost 5 years and can’t wait for it to be forever @dutchmayhem 😍😍.”

News of her engagement comes a week after The Hollywood Reporter announced Mr. Robot would end after season 4 in 2019. Chaikin is best known for her role as Darlene on the USA series. Her other credits include the 2010 film The Last Song and the former ABC sitcom Suburgatory.

“When I first created the world of Mr. Robot, I thought it would be a niche television series with a small, cult following,” creator Sam Esmail told the outlet in a statement on August 29. “Over the past three years, it has become so much more, and I am continually humbled by the show’s recognition and by the amazing cast and crew that work tirelessly to help bring my vision to life. “Since day one, I’ve been building toward one conclusion — and in breaking the next season of Mr. Robot, I have decided that conclusion is finally here.”

Bunnell, for his part, works behind the camera, producing or directing multiple shows including Project Runaway, Paris Hilton’s My New BFF and Top Chef Jr.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!