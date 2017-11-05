At least 20 people were killed and many more were wounded when a gunman walked into a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, and began shooting at parishioners.

CNN reports that the shooter opened fire in the middle of a service at First Baptist Church at about 11:30 a.m., he soon fled the scene but is now dead after a police chase. It’s unclear if he was killed by police or took his own life.

KSAT reports that the number of fatalities stands at 27, with 30 people injured, but that has not been officially confirmed by authorities. Children are believed to be among the victims.

President Donald Trump tweeted about the shooting from Japan, where he is in the middle of a 12-day, five-country Asian trip, writing, “May God be w/ the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas. The FBI & law enforcement are on the scene. I am monitoring the situation from Japan.”

Texas Governor Greg Abbott called the shooting in the church in a small town 30 miles southeast of San Antonio an “evil act.”

Celebrities have taken to Twitter to react to the terrible news.

“No one should have to worry about loved ones in a house of worship, a nightclub, a school or at a concert. # SutherlandSprings you’re in my [heart],” Chelsea Clinton wrote.

“My heart goes out to the victims and their loved ones. This is horrifying. Church is supposed to be a safe place …” Camilla Belle tweeted along with a link to a story.

“Another day. Another mass shooting. Will it ever end? Heartbroken for all those affected. #Texas,” wrote Josh Gad.

“Where’s the next mass shooting gonna be? Any guesses? Should we try to do anything we can to prevent it? No? Ok cool. Good luck out there!” tweeted Billy Eichner.

“No. No. No. Texas Church Shooting Leaves More Than 20 Dead, Official Says,” Alyssa Milano wrote, with a link to a New York Times story about the tragedy. She added the hashtag #GunControlNow.

