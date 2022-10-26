Rock Icon Jerry Lee Lewis Is Still Alive Despite Death Reports

Rock ‘n’ roll legend Jerry Lee Lewis is not dead, Us Weekly can officially confirm.

“He’s alive,” The “Crazy Arms” artist’s rep told Us.

TMZ incorrectly reported that the rock musician, 87, passed away at his Memphis home on Wednesday, October 26, but quickly took down the article.

The legendary songwriter was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame on October 16 but could not attend the ceremony due to coming down with the flu. Lewis’s official Facebook page shared the news and a heartfelt acceptance speech on October 19.

“Dear friends and fans in Nashville, It is with heartfelt sadness and disappointment that I write to you today from my sick bed, rather than be able to share my thoughts in person,” the “Great Balls of Fire” singer wrote. “I tried everything I could to build up the strength to come today — I’ve looked so forward to it since I found out about it earlier this year. My sincerest apologies to all of you for missing this fine event, but I hope to see you all soon.”

He added: “To be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame is the highest honor in Country music. Through over 60 years singing music professionally, country has always been the genre where I felt the most at home — between my fellow artists, the radio and the industry players — some of them anyway. I am honored to be going into that Hall of Fame rotunda with some of my heroes — Hank Williams Sr., Jimmie Rodgers and the like — not to mention so many amazing friends who have been so good to me through the years.”

Long time friend of the artist, musician Kris Kristofferson accepted the award on Lewis’ behalf and drove down to Memphis to give his friend the award in person.

Lewis took the music industry by storm in 1957 when he released his first hit song “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On.” He became even more well known for his skills on the piano and performed alongside legendary music icons like Elvis Presley and Johnny Cash.