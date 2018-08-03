It’s a sad day for fans of My 600-lb Life. James “L.B.” Bonner, who shared his 300-pound weight loss journey with viewers in a February episode of the TLC show, is dead.

The network confirmed news of the star’s passing with a statement on Friday, August 3: “TLC was deeply saddened to hear of LB’s passing and is honored to have shared his honest and courageous story on My 600-lb Life.”

According to TMZ, the Lexington Police department responded to a welfare check at Bonner’s home in South Carolina on the evening of Thursday, August 2.

The publication reports that Bonner was found dead in a park ditch with gunshot wounds and that the circumstances surrounding his death are under investigation.

Prior to reports of his death, Bonner shared a a cryptic post on social media. “I just want to say thank you to everyone who has shown me love and support throughout my journey…” he wrote on Facebook Thursday. “I’ve realized a few things over the last few days and its time that, I face my demons head on.. No matter what you change or the efforts you put forth in life, sometimes you just have to take it on the chin and deal with things your own way…Again, thank y’all so much…Please don’t ever let people you care about not know how you feel….”

The star, who lost his leg in an accident in 2013, was 650 pounds when he was first introduced to viewers. By the end of the episode, however, he had shed more than half of his body weight.

