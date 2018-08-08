My 600-lb Life star James “L.B.” Bonner’s cause of death was suicide, the Lexington County Coroner’s Office in South Carolina confirms to Us Weekly.

A coroner’s report obtained by Us reveals that Bonner died on Thursday, August 2, from a single self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head at a park in Lexington, South Carolina.

TLC confirmed on Friday, August 3, that Bonner was found dead at the age of 30.

“On the show, viewers saw L.B. struggle with obesity following a tragic accident that claimed his right leg. Even though he once weighed 650 pounds, L.B.’s hard work and dedication helped get him in the 200-pound range,” the network said in a statement on its website. “His spirit and determination as displayed through his story, quickly made L.B. a fan favorite, and family and friends have taken to L.B.’s Facebook page to commemorate his life.”

The statement concluded, “TLC was deeply saddened to hear of L.B.’s passing and is honored to have shared his honest and courageous story on My 600-lb Life.”

Bonner shared a cryptic message on his Facebook account just a few hours before his death.

“I just want to say thank you to everyone who has shown me love and support throughout my journey,” he wrote in a since-deleted post. “I’ve realized a few things over the last few days and its time that, I face my demons head on.. No matter what you change or the efforts you put forth in life, sometimes you just have to take it on the chin and deal with things your own way…Again, thank y’all so much…Please don’t ever let people you care about not know how you feel.”

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!