‘My 600-Lb Life’ Star Sean Milliken Dead at 29

My 600-Lb Life star Sean Milliken has died, Radar Online confirmed on Tuesday, February 19. He was 29 years old.

According to the outlet, the reality TV personality’s father, Matt Milliken released a heartfelt statement on Facebook calling his son a “good man” with a “good heart.” Sean died from complications of an infection on Sunday, February 17.

“Sean was admitted into the hospital a couple days prior, because of an infection,” Matt wrote. “Sunday he was having problems with his breathing, they were able to resuscitate him and a short time later his heart stopped.”

Ashley Boone, a friend of Sean’s, spoke to Radar, saying he’ll be remembered as a “special guy.”

“He was definitely a loner and kept to himself, but once you knew him he opened up and showed his witty side,” his pal said. “He was extremely funny, artistic and kind.”

During his senior year in high school, Sean became bedridden after he suffered a debilitating leg injury, weighing at least 400 lbs. He then appeared on just one episode of the hit TLC series in 2016. Following his time on the show, Sean moved to Houston in hopes to qualify for weight loss surgery.

“I’m not 100 percent certain this is the right decision to make,” he said on the show at the time. “I am extremely nervous about this trip. It’s going to take anywhere from 30 to 40 hours to drive there. I’m very worried about that. If I fall, we won’t be near the hospital for people to pick me up.”

Though her son was nervous about the potential operation, Sean’s mom felt is was the right thing for him to do. “He needs to experience life,” she said. “That’s what I hope comes out of all this.”

Radar reports that prior to his death he lived alone in an apartment in Texas. It’s unknown if he ever underwent the weight loss procedure.

