Making a statement? Mya shared a stunning photo in a wedding dress in the Seychelles islands posted via Instagram on Friday, February 14, just hours before she dropped the music video for her new single, “The Truth,” wherein she marries herself.

“Thank you for all of the beautiful messages & happy V-day,” the “Fallen” singer, 40, captioned the picture of herself posing on the beach in a wedding dress and veil. Mya, who hasn’t publicly dated anyone for years, signed the post, “Officially, Mrs. Lansky,” but it’s unclear to whom she was referring.

However, hours later Mya released the music video for her single “The Truth,” which featured her wearing the same wedding dress on the beach in the Seychelles islands that she shared on Instagram.

TMZ first reported that the Washington, D.C., native had tied the knot in December 2019 in a beach ceremony in the Seychelles islands off the African coast.

The “Case of the Ex” singer posted a series of photos on Wednesday, February 12, from her concert in Dallas, where she wore a large ring on her index finger instead of her ring finger.

Over the years, the Dancing With the Stars season 9 runner-up has been linked to DeSean Jackson, Larry Johnson, Jay-Z and The Game. However, she’s recently kept her love life quiet with no posts of a beau on social media.

The “My Love Is Like… Wo” singer told Hot 97 in 2018 that although she was single at the time that she planned to keep her romantic life private in the future.

“My intention has always been love and connection with a person beyond anything else,” Mya explained. “I’ve been so private because I didn’t want it to make or break me or to be a public stunt. I’ve really fired a lot of managers that had that mindset or publicists that had that mindset of, ‘Oh, you need to go on a date with this person because it’s going to help album sales.’ No thank-you. That’s not my flow. I don’t like it. I understand it from that perspective.”

However, Mya has been far from low-key about sharing her career achievements. The R&B singer released her last full-length album, T.K.O. (The Knock Out), in April 2018 and has continued to tour for her new music. She also starred in VH1’s show Girls Cruise with Lil’ Kim and TLC’s Chilli in 2019.