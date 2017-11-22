Nancy O’Dell’s estranged husband, Keith Zubchevich, has filed for divorce one year after their separation, Us Weekly confirms.

According to court documents obtained by Us, the business executive officially filed legal documents on Tuesday, November 21, citing irreconcilable differences. The Entertainment Tonight host, 51, initially filed for separation in September 2016, also citing irreconcilable differences.

The former couple settled their separation case this October. They decided on joint legal custody of their 10-year-old daughter, Ashby, and neither will pay spousal or child support. They also divvied up their property. A source close to the pair tells Us the split was “amicable and their focus is on their kids.”

O’Dell and Zubchevich tied the knot in June 2005 and split more than 11 years later. “The situation is very amicable, and they still talk every day. Their top priority is their three children,” a source told Us in September 2016, referring to Tyler and Carson, Zubchevich’s sons from a previous marriage.

The TV personality made headlines in October 2016 after she was identified as the married woman who Donald Trump referenced during a 2005 recorded conversation with then-Access Hollywood host Billy Bush. The former Celebrity Apprentice host, 71, bragged in the now-infamous tape that he “moved on her” and “did try and f–k her.” She later responded with a statement condemning Trump for his “objectification of women.”

A source told Us at the time that O’Dell and Zubchevich’s breakup “happened a month before the Trump tape was released and has nothing to do with that.”

O’Dell was previously married to doctor Richard O’Dell from 1995 to 2004.

