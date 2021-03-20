At just 23 years old, Naomi Osaka is hotter than ever!

Fresh off her Australian Open win, the tennis champ exclusively opened up to Us Weekly with 25 things you might not know about her — including the hobbies she took up during quarantine, her favorite memories on the court and the next thing she’s hoping to check off her bucket list.

Read on to learn more about the four-time Grand Slam winner.

1. I really love cooking. I got to experiment with it during quarantine ­— and it just made me love it even more.

2. I didn’t have a car until I got my Nissan GT-R. I’ve had [it] for nearly three years.

3. My favorite tennis memories [are] probably all the U.S. Opens I’ve competed in. [There’s] something about being in New York — it’s just a cool atmosphere.

4. I think I will always be starstruck by Beyoncé.

5. I love vanilla ice cream with no toppings. Nothing can top a plain bowl in my eyes.

6. I knew at a very young age that I wanted to be a tennis player.

7. My favorite emoji is called the Loudly Crying Face. I actually looked it up.

8. I’ve been bingeing The Blacklist lately.

9. I’m a homebody.

10. My favorite meal is any type of soul food, [and also] sushi.

11. I had posters of all my favorite tennis players on my wall as a kid: Serena Williams and Billie Jean King.

12. I haven’t been to Hawaii yet! It’s next on my vacation bucket list.

13. My favorite holiday is Christmas, hands down.

14. I’m crazy about brushing my teeth.

15. I’m learning how to play the guitar.

16. When I’m with my friends we usually laugh about something stupid I have done in the past.

17. I don’t drink coffee.

18. My biggest fear is disappointing people.

19. The songs I’ve got playing on repeat right now [are] all of [my boyfriend] Cordae’s unreleased music.

20. Staying hydrated is an important part of my training routine. One thing you’ll always find in my gym bag is a BODYARMOR LYTE sports drink. (Peach mango and coconut are my favorite flavors!)

21. I prefer a fresh face. After every shoot I do, my makeup artist takes off all my makeup and gives me a little facial.

22. Sunscreen is something that I use daily. I wear it [not only] to protect my skin from the sun, but [I also wear it] when I’m inside to protect [myself] from harmful blue rays from my phone or computer.

23. If I’m in a rush, my go-to snack is freshly cut watermelon.

24. I’m a dog person.

25. People think I’m really shy, but I’m actually a huge goofball. I think I’m growing into my own and learning how to be more comfortable in my own skin.

