Husband and wife at last! Clare Bowen and Brandon Robert Young tied the knot on Saturday, October 21, in Nashville, Us Weekly can confirm.

The Nashville star and her long-term musician beau announced in January that they were planning a fall wedding. After Young popped the question onstage at the The Grand Ole Opry on December 5, 2015, their nuptial plans came to a halt when Bowen’s younger brother was diagnosed with cancer. The Aussie native told the Daily Telegraph at the time: “We put everything on hold as we couldn’t imagine having a wedding without him being able to be there.” Her brother is now in remission, giving them even more to celebrate.

The talented duo often perform together and aren’t afraid to hide their feelings. The actress, 33, has said many times that before Young, she never thought she’d get married — but things changed!

On October 8, Bowen posted a photo of her parents on Instagram that she captioned: “My parents waltzing their way through @sydneyrairport to come help me do all the things I never thought I’d do, because I never thought I’d get married, because that’s something that happened to other people. I really had no interest in it at all… Then @brandonrobertyoung turned up and turned everything upside down and this photo is emotional napalm and I get to see them tomorrow and I’m not crying you’re crying. 🌺✨ Caught by @petitepois 💕✨ #foreverbowenyoung”

The same day Bowen posted a photo of her kissing her love on the stage where they got engaged. “Wedding practise. 🎉💕✨ Caught by sweet @jaclynkathleen 🌈✨ #opry,” she wrote.

A behind-the-scenes photo of the pre-wedding celebration was posted to Bowen’s Instagram account on Friday, October 20, “Being kidnapped #foreverbowenyoung.”

On Thursday, October 19, the celebrations were just beginning. A friend of the couple posted a video on Instagram writing: “She effortlessly surpassed Hugh Jackman as my favorite Aussie and she’s gettin’ hitched. Celebration called for sparklin’ and smoochin’. 😘😘 #foreveryoung #foreverbowenyoung #foreversomething @clarembee @deedax”

