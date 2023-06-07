The rocks that she’s got! Natalie Portman showed off her wedding ring amid cheating allegations against husband Benjamin Millepied.

The Black Swan star, 41, was seen sporting her diamond sparkler at the 2023 French Open in Paris on Wednesday, June 7. Portman, who was all smiles as she sat courtside at the quarter-final match between America’s Coco Gauff and Poland’s Iga Świątek, was a springtime dream in a lavender and white patterned mini dress and a wide-brimmed straw hat with a pair of black sunnies.

The No Strings Attached actress’ appearance comes less than a week after reports surfaced that Millepied, 45 — who was not in attendance at Wednesday’s tournament — had an affair with a younger woman. Following news of his alleged infidelity, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the Oscar winner felt “humiliated” by the cheating scandal but was remaining committed to her marriage.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

“Natalie believes Benjamin’s affair was a brief and stupid liaison that means nothing to him,” the insider told Us at the time, adding that she is “willing to see if she’s capable of rebuilding her trust” in her husband to ensure that their kids don’t “grow up in a broken home.” (The couple, who exchanged vows in 2012, share children Aleph, 11, and Amalia, 6.)

A second insider, however, told Us that the Israel native “doesn’t know” whether she and the choreographer will repair their marriage post-scandal. “Right now, they are talking and working on it together for the sake of their children,” the source said, noting that Millepied “regrets” his actions.

Portman and Millepied met on the set of the 2009 film Black Swan. While the French dancer choreographed the Darren Aronofsky thriller, Portman starred opposite Mila Kunis as a ballerina competing for the lead role in Swan Lake.

“I think I was in, like, dreamland. So, it was pretty … it seemed pretty fun the whole time,” Portman said of getting to know her husband while making the movie during a June 2018 interview on Sirius XM’s Town Hall. “It was, like, I really got to know him and then that is when it seemed, ‘Oh, right, this is the person.'”

The couple welcomed their son in June 2011 and tied the knot in an intimate wedding near Big Sur in California one year later. Their daughter, Amalia, was born in 2017.

In April, Millepied exclusively opened up to Us about working with the Star Wars actress — and how the pair will always help each other shine even when they are focused on separate projects.

“Well, [Natalie and I] share what we’re working on, but we’re like two artists with different ambitions and interests,” he explained of their dynamic. “But of course we share what’s going on, and I’m sending her a new script that I finished.”