Nate Berkus Transformed Melissa Fumero’s Bathroom and Kitchen: See the Final Reveal!

The big reveal is finally here! After assessing the bathroom and kitchen in actress Melissa Fumero’s Los Angeles home, design expert Nate Berkus has made a series of “easy updates” to both spaces in an effort to add character and align them more with Fumero’s worldly style, and now it’s time for her to see the results.

In the third and final episode of the Design Schooled series, Berkus of Nate and Jeremiah by Design on TLC shows off the updated bathroom first. In that room he swapped out the mirror, changed the lighting, added a shower curtain and “handsome” cabinet and repainted the walls. The reality TV personality also replaced Fumero’s old sink fixture with a faucet from Delta Faucet’s Cassidy Collection, which he says helps make the room feel “beautiful.”

“Speaking of the marriage of beauty and function, this is the Cassidy faucet from Delta and we did it in the chrome finish,” he adds. “I love the cross handles. I love how this kind of updated your entire vanity instantly.”

In the kitchen, Berkus stayed away from “major construction changes,” but did liven up the room with several “very impactful design changes,” including a new rug, patterned window shade and different lighting. Just like in the bathroom, Berkus also swapped out Fumero’s old faucet for one from Delta Faucet’s new Pivotal Collection. The new fixture adds a modern feel to the space thanks to its exposed hose and black stainless finish, and is also incredibly easy to use.

“What I think you’re really going to love is the Touch 2 0® Technology,” Berkus says, demonstrating how one simple touch of the faucet turns the water on and off.

“It’s so sleek and modern,” adds Fumero, who gives the faucet a try for herself.

Overall, the updates Berkus made to Fumero’s home were very well received. After stating that the spaces had been “transformed a bit,” Fumero, who will soon be filming a sixth season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, wholeheartedly agrees. “It’s been transformed a lot,” she says with a smile. “It looks so beautiful, so adult…I feel like I’ve learned so much throughout this experience.”