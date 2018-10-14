Nate Berkus to the rescue! The interior designer and star of Nate and Jeremiah by Design on TLC joined forces with actress Melissa Fumero of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, which was recently revived for a sixth season by NBC, to add some personality and practicality to the kitchen and bathroom of her Los Angeles home.

“I’m just hoping to learn from a master of how to infuse my personality into these rooms, and so looking forward to any design schooling he can give me,” Fumero explains in the first episode of the Design Schooled series.

When discussing the changes he’d like to make to the home Fumero shares with her husband, David, and two-and-a-half-year-old son, Enzo, Berkus makes it clear he doesn’t have a huge, expensive overhaul in mind. Instead, the designer explains, “This is really more about what can you do when you have a space that doesn’t really reflect your personality, and I want to do some really easy upgrades that basically anybody can do.”

In the bathroom, Berkus has set his sights on improving the room’s storage space and making simple tweaks such as switching out the mirror and faucet and shifting the lighting. As far as the kitchen is concerned, Berkus, 46, would like to add some personality into the room and change the faucet.

In fact, after getting a feel for Fumero’s busy lifestyle, Berkus recommends the actress swap out her current kitchen faucet and upgrade to the Touch 2 0® Technology from Delta Faucet. “You can basically touch it on, touch it off,” Berkus explains of the fixture he says is amazing. “It’s one of those things you can juggle as a mom with a two-and-a-half-year-old.”

Even though those changes sound small, Berkus is confident that what he has in mind is enough to positively impact Fumero’s home in a big way. “I’m excited, I love this part,” he says of the upcoming easy but impactful design changes.

Tune in for episode 2 of Design Schooled on Monday, October 22, to see what Berkus has up his sleeve for Fumero’s kitchen and bathroom!