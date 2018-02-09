Nathan Chen is ready to go for the gold — as long as there aren’t spiders on the ice! The Team USA Men’s Figure Skating favorite spoke exclusively to Us Weekly ahead of the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea.

1. He Loves to Snack

“I start in the morning with something like a breakfast burrito and a smoothie, something that gives me enough protein and carbs to start my day,” Chen told Us. “Throughout the day I’ll snack a lot. I always have some breakfast cereal like Kellogg’s cereal something on hand so that I can just quickly get some carbs in.”

2. His Celeb Crush Is Emma Watson

“Emma Watson definitely is my celebrity crush. I love Harry Potter, plus she’s gorgeous which really helps,” he dished.

3. He Wants to Pursue Medicine

“If I wasn’t a figure skater I would probably just be an ordinary student honestly,” the Olympian explained. “I think I want to do something in medicine, that’d be cool. that’s something that I’m looking into right now.”

4. His Biggest Fear is Spiders

“I hate spiders, I’m terrified of spiders,” Chen said. (Fun fact: Fellow Team USA member Chloe Kim has the same fear!)

5. He Loves the Michaels!

“Michael Jordan,” Chen said when asked who is favorite athlete is. “He’s the GOAT, along with Michael Phelps and all of that. They’re both just you know, in the face of so much pressure and able to perform outstandingly well they work super hard, they push through everything so I think that’s something that I really look up to.”

The Olympics begin on NBC Thursday, February 8.

