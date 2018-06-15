Ne-Yo is a dad … again! The singer welcomed his fourth child, a baby boy, with wife Crystal Renay Williams on Thursday. June 14.

“Born 6-14-18 at 2:11 pm 6pd and 15 ounces 19 inches long,” Williams shared on Friday, June 15, via Instagram. “He’s so BEAUTIFUL 😍.” She also revealed that her newborn’s name is Roman Alexander-Raj Smith.

Ne-Yo and Williams already have a 2-year-old son, Shaffer, together. Shaffer was named after his father, whose given name is Shaffer Chimere Smith. The “Let Me Love You” singer also shares daughter Madilyn, 7, and son Mason, 6, with his former girlfriend Monyetta Shaw.

Us Weekly spoke exclusively to Ne-Yo at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles on March 11, where he told Us that he was disappointed to discover he was expecting another son. “I wanted a daughter. I did,” the 38-year-old father said. “I have one girl and now three boys. I wanted to kind of even it out with another girl. God said no, so it’s all good.”

Though the World of Dance judge’s plans were dashed, Madilyn was more upset than her dad. “My daughter was the most hurt by it. She really wanted a little sister,” he revealed. “But I told her, ‘No, no, because now you’re the queen. Now they have to do what you say.’ She was all right after that.”

Ne-Yo added that being a dad hasn’t changed his life too much, other than causing him to lose some shut-eye: “I don’t sleep at all now. I didn’t sleep much before. Now I don’t sleep at all. No, in all honesty, it really hasn’t changed me at all. Now I’ve got people to act goofy with. You know what I mean? We jump on the bed together, and then the wifey comes and I’m like, ‘Hey, guys, get off the bed. Stop doing that.’”

The “So Sick” singer might not be done adding to his brood, either. “Slow down!” Ne-Yo laughed when asked if he and his wife of two years would try again to have a daughter.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!