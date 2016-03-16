—Neil Patrick Harris rode with 14-year-old cancer survivor Luke Weber at Cycle for Survival at Equinox Bryant Park in NYC.

—Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green lunched at Fig restaurant in Santa Monica.

—Kyle Martino enjoyed the soccer games at the Premier League Watch Party at the Four Seasons Hotel Austin.

—Donny Deutsch and friends attended the Haute Living Donny Deutsch Cover Issue Launch in New York City.

—Devon Windsor celebrated her 22nd birthday by eating sushi and dancing with fellow models Hailey Baldwin, Georgia Fowler and Rachel Hilbert at NYC’s Catch.

—Brooklyn Decker and Andy Roddick joined students and teachers at Think It Up, a new initiative from the Entertainment Industry Foundation in Austin.

—Cuba Gooding Jr. and a group of friends feasted on a spread of octopus, prawns and sea bass casserole at Miami hotspot Seaspice.

—Katie Lowes wore a St. John skirt to the Paley Center for Media’s 33rd Annual PaleyFest Los Angeles for a Scandal panel discussion.

—Joey Fatone supported his My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 costar Andrea Martin in her Broadway show, Noises Off, in NYC.

—Harrison Ford shopped in the men’s store at Bloomingdale’s 59th Street flagship in NYC.

—Kenya Moore walked the red carpet at the Trend Group and Granite Transformations global rebranding and "Immense" product collection launch at the Temple House in Miami Beach.

—Comedian and radio host Joe Piscopo chatted with executive film producer Franco Porporino Jr. on AM970 the Answer in NYC.

—Mr. Robot stars Rami Malek and Christian Slater met fans at the Mr. Robot Ferris Wheel at SXSW in Austin.

—Discovery Channel star Joel Lambert was honored by Children International charity at a fundraiser sponsored by Three Olives vodka and Zico at Malibu Rocky Oaks Estate Vineyards.

—Matthew Broderick played with a virtual reality headset during lunch at Morandi in NYC’s West Village.

—Food Network Magazine editor-in-chief Maile Carpenter and chef Alex Guarnaschelli hosted the Food Network Magazine’s Small Bites party at Butter Restaurant in NYC.

—Sakara cofounders Whitney Tingle and Danielle DuBoise taking Angela Davis's class at SoulCycle in West Hollywood.

