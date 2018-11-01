It’s true! After much speculation, Neil Young finally confirmed that he and Daryl Hannah are married.

The musician called the actress “my wife” in the official live video of his band’s song “Ohio,” which he released on his website on Wednesday, October 31.

“Ohio was written back in 1970 after seeing the cover of a magazine with a young girl kneeling beside her fallen friend,” he began. “When the National Guard murdered four students at Ohio’s Kent State University for protesting the Vietnam War, it was a pivotal moment in our history. It was a pivotal moment for me.”

He continued: “We stand with them. They are us. We are them. This has been going on for far too long. My wife Daryl and I put this video together for you to reflect on.”

The Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young singer-songwriter, 72, and Hannah, 57, began dating in 2014. In August, guitarist Mark Miller sparked rumors that the pair did in fact tie the knot.

“Congratulations to Daryl Hannah and Neil Young on their wedding today. May they have a long and happy relationship,” he wrote on Facebook at the time. One day later, the Steel Magnolias star cryptically wrote on social media: “someone’s watching over us…. love & only love.”

The couple previously collaborated on the January 2014 environmental documentary, Petropolis: Aerial Perspectives on the Alberta Tar Sands.

